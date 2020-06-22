COVID-19 claims beloved husband days after 65th wedding anniversary celebration at EAMC

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – We have a sad update to a story News 3 shared last week regarding a beautiful Auburn couple celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary inside East Alabama Medical Center as they were both hospitalized with Covid-19.

We promised we would follow up on this story, and unfortunately, we have received heartbreaking news from the couple’s daughter. Sherry Edwards tells us her 87-year-old father, Colonel Ollie Edwards passed away in the hospital Sunday night.

“We loved him dearly and will miss him forever,” shared Edwards. “His body just couldn’t fight this vicious virus. His 83-year-old bride Virginia was by his side and remains in the hospital. We are hopeful she will make a full recovery from the virus.”

Col. Edwards served 24 years in the U.S. Air Force, was a veteran of the Vietnam War, and was incredibly proud of his military service. He is survived by his wife, three children, and five grandchildren.

Colonel Edward’s passing comes just days after the couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with help from the staff at East Alabama Medical Center who provided decorations, flowers, cake, and a special meal for the couple.

The family remains in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.