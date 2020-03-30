COVID-19 case reported in Moore County

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Moore County Hospital District is reporting the first positive COVID-19 test result from the State for a patient in our community.

The Hospital reports, “The patient recently returned to Dumas from a current United States COVID-19 hot spot. Luckily, the individual had very limited contact with others upon arrival back in the community, and those in contact have been notified and are in home quarantine.”

None, including the individual who tested positive, are hospitalized, and MCHD personnel is monitoring their conditions daily for changes.

This is the 30th confirmed case on the high plains.

