Court issues restraining order against Fort Davis man offering COVID-19 cures

FORT DAVIS, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Federal authorities are taking action against a businessman in Fort Davis who they say is offering fraudulent COVID-19 cures and treatments.

According to the Department of Justice, a temporary restraining order has been issued against 73-year-old Marc “White Eagle” Travalino.

Travalino reportedly has been selling fraudulent COVID-19 cures and treatments through his website.

Federal officials say on one occasion, Travalino sold the treatment to an undercover federal agent, ensuring him that his grandmother would not die of COVID-19 if given the medicine.

Following the initial interaction with the undercover agent, the FDA and the Federal Trade Commission sent Travalino a cease and desist letter, the U.S. Attorney’s Office outlined Tuesday.

About a week later, officials say Travalino sold the fraudulent COVID-19 treatment to another undercover agent.

“I’m pleased that the district court entered the temporary restraining order,” U.S. Attorney John bash said in a statement Tuesday. “Peddling bogus COVID-19 cures to fellow citizens is illegal and immoral. Our office will continue to shut down these scams.”

With the restraining order, Travalino’s website will be shuttered.