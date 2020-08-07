Court delays death penalty verdict for accused DPS trooper killer, plans for decision in September

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas — There is still no decision on if the man accused of shooting DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez in 2019 will receive the death penalty.

On Friday, a pre-trial hearing was held virtually for the 389th District Court to discuss how the state would move forward with Victor Godinez, 25, who is accused of shooting DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez in 2019. Sanchez later died from injuries in the shooting.

During the hearing, the state revealed to Godinez and his attorneys that they are not ready for the decision on if he will receive the death penalty.

The next pre-trial hearing is scheduled for September 16.

This is the fourth time that Godinez’s decision has been delayed.

In December 2019 and February 2020, the state revealed they were not ready for the decision.

In March, Godinez’s trial was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July, Godinez’s trial was delayed due to Hurricane Hanna.

In April 2019, Trooper Sanchez responded to the scene of an accident in Edinburg. Godinez fled the scene of the crash and Sanchez pursued. Godinez shot at Sanchez and two other officers before he was taken into custody.

Sanchez succumbed to his injuries in August 2019.

Godinez was arrested after a short chase and charged on three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer.

These charges were later dropped and elevated to a single capital murder charge after Sanchez died in August 2019.

Godinez pleaded not guilty to the charge in October 2019 and maintains this plea.