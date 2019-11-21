Country star Sam Hunt arrested for DUI in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country singer Sam Hunt was arrested early Thursday morning after driving the wrong way down an East Nashville road while drunk, a police report alleges.

The 34-year-old was booked into the Metro jail around 6:30 a.m. on charges of driving under the influence and having an open container.

According to an arrest warrant, police were notified early Thursday morning that a driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway near Ben Allen Road.

When officers responded to the area, they said they located the vehicle going the wrong way. The driver was also reportedly swerving in and out of his lane and a traffic stop was initiated.

Police said the driver, identified as Sam Hunt, smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. There were also two empty beers next to him, investigators added.

Hunt had difficulty providing his Tennessee license and attempted to hand over his credit card and passport, officers explained. Court documents reveal Hunt was the only person in the vehicle and that he admitted to drinking alcohol “recently.”

A field sobriety test was recorded on dash cam video, police said. News 2 has requested a copy of the footage. The arrest warrant indicates Hunt had a blood alcohol content of .173.

Hunt was released from jail around 9 a.m. on a $2,500 bond. A court date has been set for Jan. 17, 2020.

Hunt, who shot to fame five years ago, recently released a new single, “Kinfolks.” His previous songs include “Body Like a Back Road,” “House Party” and “Drinkin’ Too Much.”