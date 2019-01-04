Counting Down To The Golden Globes

Mark Barger



(NBC News) A couple of first time co-hosts will take the reins at this Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony.

The way Andy Samberg figures it, getting to host the Globes with Sandra Oh was only a matter of time.

“We presented together at the Emmys,” he notes, adding “let’s just say the streets demanded it.” 

Even seasoned pros can be a bit anxious about presiding over one of Hollywood’s biggest events.

Not only is Oh co-hosting, she’s also nominated for Best Actress in a TV drama for “Killing Eve.”

“I won’t be thinking of being nominated for one second, because I’m terrified of hosting,” she says.

