Costco selling 72-pound cheese wheel

The Kirkland Signature whole wheel Parmigiano Reggiano can be delivered to your door for a hefty price of $899.99.

(FOX NEWS) – If you want to take your Charcuterie board to the next level you may want to check out this giant wheel of cheese.

Costco is selling a 72-pound wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano.

Imported all the way from Italy, this Kirkland Signature brand chunk of dairy is aged a minimum of 24 months and it can be delivered straight to your door for the price of 900 dollars.

The cheese wheel will arrive in two to three days, but only ships on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Costco recommends eating it with a glass of Pinot Grigio or Merlot for the perfect pairing.