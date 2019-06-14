Cosmetics Inspired by The Lion King

Having fallen in love with the incredible imagination and storytelling of Disney’s original The Lion King in his youth, Sir John’s connection with the film and the world it takes place in was further heightened when his work took him throughout Africa. In partnering with Luminess Cosmetics, known for their high quality & innovative products, Sir John was able to create a limited edition collection for Director Jon Favreau’s all-new “The Lion King.” The collaboration has created a one-of-a-kind makeup collection featuring highly pigmented formulas with colors curated from the African landscape to create equally stunning day and night looks. The highly-pigmented rich formulas all come together in hand-designed etched packaging, inspired by the iconic scenes and characters from the film.

To get early access to the line before everyone is able to shop it on Saturday, June 15, use the promo code UNLK367 to start shopping at 8 p.m. CST.