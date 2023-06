CORSICANA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Corsicana Independent School District says it is mourning the passing of several students in a “tragic accident” on Thursday night.

The district made this announcement Friday afternoon on social media, saying “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families.”

The district also said that counselors will be available this Monday.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.