Coronavirus tests rural health networks in New Mexico

City crews clean a platform for the new ART bus system near Old Town Albuquerque, N.M., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Normally this area is booming with tourists because of Spring Break but the recent pandemic has forced visitors to stay away. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is bracing for the possible spread of coronavirus to some of America’s most remote, impoverished communities, as hospitals across the state prepare to convert operating rooms into acute respiratory care units.

Health officials are outlining medical triage strategies in the state that struggles to keep physicians in rural areas.

Those preparations take place as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham clamps down on social gatherings that might spread infection.

In rural areas, doctors are still concerned about shortages in protective medical equipment and limited access to ventilator machines that may be needed to save lives.

