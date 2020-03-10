Coronavirus or not, French mayor says ‘Smurf rally’ must go on!

Participants talk to the press during a gathering of people dressed as smurfs (small blue fictional creatures created by Belgian cartoonist Pierre Culliford) to be counted as part of a world record attempt on February 16, 2019 in Lauchringen, Germany. (Photo by CONSTANT FORME-BECHERAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read CONSTANT FORME-BECHERAT/AFP via Getty Images)

LANDERNEAU, France (WTVO) — The mayor of a small town in France defended hosting a rally for people dressed as Smurfs over the weekend, despite objections that the event increased the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

According to AFP, Landerneau mayor Patrick Leclerc said, “We must not stop living… it was the chance to say that we are alive,” in defense of the gathering, which drew 3,500 people.

Fans of the Belgian cartoon gathered Saturday to break the Guinness World Record of a gathering of Smurfs.

VIDEO: Thousands gathered in western France on Saturday to break the world record for the largest ever gathering of Smurfs. Around 3,500 people set aside fears of the coronavirus to dress up as the characters, which come from a Belgian comic franchise pic.twitter.com/aNEEkDIvAt — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 9, 2020

On Sunday, France banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

In France, 1,412 people have been infected, with 25 dead, according to the news agency.

In a video of the event posted by AFP, one Smurf said the event “was more important. The coronavirus is no big deal. It’s nothing.”

Another Smurf agreed: “There’s no risk,” he said. “Yes, we’re going to Smurferize the coronavirus.”

