Coronavirus or flu, which is worse?

There is a lot of comparisons going on between the flu and the coronavirus - so what's the difference?

(FOX NEWS) — We’ve been hearing from a lot of you asking isn’t the flu a bigger deal every year in terms of the number of cases and even deaths.

Well we spoke with an expert today who says it’s difficult to say if one is a bigger deal than the other.

She says they’re both serious.

For weeks now, the coverage and conversation around covid-19 has been exploding; much more than we’d see for the flu in a typical year.

So why is that?

Communicable Disease Manager for the Multnomah County Lisa Ferguson says, Health department, says part of the answer is that this is a new virus we’re still learning about.

Plus, Ferguson says, “Our response is different because we don’t have some of the tools that we have during a typical flu season like vaccination or medications.”

That’s a big factor.

There is a vaccine for the flu and medications, like Tamiflu, that can help people who get it.

But nothing like that exists for covid-19.

Plus, while the flu strain may change a little year to year the population builds up some natural immunities over time.

Again, not the case for covid-19.

Ferguson says, “Certain strains of the flu, people might have some immunity if they were exposed to a similar strain when they were younger.”

But there are similarities between the two.

For instance, they are both viruses that can cause viral pneumonia and are transmitted through droplets from sneezes or coughs.

Certain populations are more at risk like seniors and people with underlying health issues.

But kids are not as much at risk for covid-19 as they are for the flu.

Ferguson says, “We would like people to take flu seriously every year, we do promote flu vaccination, so i think it’s important to consider the flu something that can cause severe illness.”

But for now health experts are still learning about covid-19.

And with each passing day and every new case that information continues to evolve.

Ferguson says, “We’re learning more quickly, we’ll be able to apply the same things we do with flu and then we’ll all be looking for a time when we have tools like vaccine for covid-19 as well.”

With all this focus on covid-19 right now she says don’t forget to get your flu shot.

It is still flu season, after all plus if you get sick – that can help

Your doctor rule out what might be the cause and it keeps more people out of hospitals and clinics at a time when the health care system is already under stress.

