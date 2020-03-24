Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 564 cases reported, 8 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH will hold their daily briefing Tuesday around 2 p.m. to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the ODH, as of Tuesday. 564 people have tested positive for the virus. There are eight deaths, 145 are hospitalized.

Cases have been reported in the following counties:

Ashland (1), Ashtabula (3), Belmont (2), Butler (18), Carroll (3), Champaign (1), Clark (2), Clermont (5), Clinton (1), Columbiana (3), Coshocton (3), Crawford (1), Cuyahoga (167), Darke (1), Defiance (2), Delaware (11), Erie (1), Fairfield (2), Franklin (75), Gallia (1), Geauga (5), Greene (3), Hamilton (38), Hancock (1), Highland (1), Huron (2), Knox (1), Lake (11), Licking (2), Logan (2), Lorain (30), Lucas (11), Madison (1), Mahoning (28), Marion (4), Medina (15), Miami (19), Montgomery (10), Portage (4), Richland (4), Sandusky (1), Stark (13), Summit (36), Trumbull (4), Tuscarawas (3), Union (2), Warren (7), Washington (1), Wood (2)

ODH says deaths have been reported in Cuyahoga(2), Erie, Franklin (2), Gallia, Lucas and Stark Counties.

Dr. Amy Acton says the testing data does not tell the full story, since there is a shortage of tests and those available are being conserved for the most high-risk and hospitalized front-line workers. The actual number of cases in Ohio is believed to be much higher.

Governor DeWine opened Tuesday’s briefing by playing a video featuring well known Ohioans, showing that we are all in this together.

Have you seen these? Our team has reached out to well-known Ohioans to ask them to record messages letting their followers know that we are #InThisTogetherOhio and to #StayHomeOhio to help us flatten the curve of the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/KNoUjXKtri — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 24, 2020

DeWine also addressed the state of Ohio’s economy. He said he wants to see all of the drastic steps taken over with as soon as possible.

“Every single day I think about those of you who are unemployed. I think about the small businesses. I know that each day that goes by that you don’t have income is very, very tough. And I fully understand that,” DeWine said.

DeWine says that in order to get the economy back in order, we need to flatten the curve and make sure people are no longer scared.

“The truth is that protecting people and protecting the economy are not mutually exclusive. In fact, one depends on the other. We save our economy by first saving lives. And we have to do it in that order,” said DeWine.

What you are doing to #FlattenTheCurve is taking the pressure off the healthcare system. In the worst-case scenario, if we had done nothing, the estimate is there would be 6,000 new cases a day. What you are doing is making all the difference. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 24, 2020

Sunday, Dr. Acton signed a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans. The order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday and will go until at least April 6. Then it will be reevaluated, according to Gov. DeWine.