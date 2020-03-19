Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: COVID-19 cases soar; U.S. stocks continue to suffer

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Newsfeed Now will focus on the latest information and utilize newsrooms across the country.

Today, U.S. stocks opened mostly in the red on Thursday, adding on to yesterday’s losses, as more and more corporations are coming out with revised performance outlooks amid the coronavirus crisis.

From today’s AP Morning Wire:



No new cases in Wuhan brings hope, but global fear pervades.



Global markets in freefall.



Utah earthquake rattles millions already on edge.



Harvey Weinstein moved to state prison.



Other stories in today’s show:

HELPING SMALL BUSINESSES: Florida Sen. Marco Rubio wants to give small businesses hope as the global coronavirus pandemic creates a difficult time for them. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

In this image from video, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after the Senate passed a coronavirus response bill, sending it to President Donald Trump to sign. McConnell also told Senators that the Senate will remain in session. (Senate Television via AP)

SCHOOLS CLOSE IN KANSAS: Kansas parents, left with so many questions, are trying to figuring out what to do after Tuesday’s announcement to close schools. As school districts across the state scramble to put plans in place, parents say they are still processing what adjustments this will mean for their families. KSNW’s Bret Buganski joins the conversation.

LIMITING PUBLIC GATHERINGS: Gov. Greg Abbott announced he may take new action Thursday that would limit public gatherings across Texas because of the growing COVID-19 outbreak. Wes Rapaport reports.

USING TECHNOLOGY: The coronavirus is impacting millions of students across the COUNTRY. Schools are closing and universities are shifting to online classes. We show you how one community in central Arkansas is using technology to stay ahead during the outbreak. Re’Chelle Turner reports.

