Corona is making the standard six-pack a thing of the past.

The beer company is building up and looking towards the future creating stackable beer cans, and saying goodbye to single-use plastics.

The company announcing designs for a new can with threading on top and bottom enabling cans to connect to each other.

The design is said to be strong enough to hold ten cans in a single stack.

Corona is introducing the new cans in Mexico first. Hoping to bring them to retailers around the world soon.