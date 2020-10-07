Cornyn and Hegar: Which candidate are more people searching for?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sen. John Cornyn has been leading in the polls in Texas against Democratic opponent MJ Hegar — but he’s not always the most-searched of the two.

In the past year, Cornyn was the most-searched from October to late June, except for a slight increase around February from Hegar. However, searches for Hegar spiked in July, as she and Royce West faced off in the Democratic Primary runoff, which she won.

Since then, she and Cornyn have traded leads in who is the most-searched, with Hegar now ahead.

Google search trends for MJ Hegar and John Cornyn from Oct. 7, 2019 to Oct. 7, 2020 (Google Photo)

Related queries on Google for Hegar include both her one-time opponent West and current opponent Cornyn. While Hegar also shows up in related queries for Cornyn, so does the term “john cornyn polls” and searches for how old he is as well as who he’s running against.

Related queries for MJ Hegar (Google Photo)

Related queries for John Cornyn (Google Photo)

Recent polling has shown Sen. Cornyn ahead of Hegar, but the amounts have varied. FiveThirtyEight has collected the latest polling results on its website, and the latest poll from Civiqs showed Cornyn ahead by one point, 47% to 46%, with a ±3.4% margin of error. That poll was conducted online and reached 895 likely Texas voters between Oct. 3 and 6. An earlier poll from the University of Massachusetts Lowell showed Cornyn was 10 points ahead of Hegar — 50% to 40% — with 10% either selecting another candidate or saying they were undecided. It surveyed 882 likely voters between Sept. 18 and 25 and had a margin of error of +/- 4.3%.

Hegar and Cornyn will face off in their first debate ahead of the November Election on Friday at 7 p.m. CT. The debate will be broadcast and streamed on Nexstar sites throughout the state.