Cornyn: Amarillo Airport to Receive $280K Federal Grant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport has been awarded a $280,000 federal grant to design the reconstruction of 300 feet of taxiway pavement, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced today. 

The funding comes through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

Texas’ population grows with each passing day, and as more people travel in and out of our state, it’s important our infrastructure is able to meet the demand without interfering with Texans’ quality of life,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m proud that President Trump has made Amarillo a priority, and I look forward to seeing the impact this grant will have on our great state.

