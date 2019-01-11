Cornhole Madness Tournament in Randall County



This event is a fundraiser for the Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Randall County Fire Department’s Employee Assistance Fund. This fund exists to help employees who have experienced a sudden or unexpected financial hardship. Our own employees, fundraisers and generous donations from people in the community fund the EAF.

Events such as the Cornhole Madness Tournament help to motivate the community to join us in the mission of supporting our local first responders. These types of events also allow the community an opportunity to fellowship with some of the employees they are supporting.

The event is Saturday, February 2 .at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1111 TX-335-LOOP, Amarillo, TX

Don’t wait! – First 100 teams will be accepted! Enter here if you want to participate.