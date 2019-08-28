Cops Plant Fake ‘Booty’ To Capture Porch Pirates

Authorities in Washington State completed a mail theft sting operation last week with a little help from Amazon.

(KING) Authorities in Washington State teamed up with Amazon to complete a mail theft sting operation last week.

August 23, 2019, The United States Postal Inspector Service, the King County Sheriff’s Office and the Covington Police Department conducted the sting on August 23.

US Postal Inspectors placed bait packages provided by Amazon on the front porches of several residences in Covington with the consent of the homeowners. The bait packages contained Vive virtual reality headsets valued over $1,300.

Once stolen from the porches, postal inspectors were able to track the packages and call police.

Read more: https://kng5.tv/2ZyOs9C