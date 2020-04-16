Cops find 17 dead bodies at New Jersey nursing home

ANDOVER, N.J. (FOX NEWS) — A disturbing discovery at one of New Jersey’s largest nursing homes.

Over a dozen body bags were found Thursday in a makeshift morgue at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Centers.

Police reportedly came to the facility after being tipped off about bodies being stored in an outside shed.

The bodies of 17 people were allegedly moved from the shed to a small morgue at the long-term care facility.

Prior to the gruesome discovery, a New Jersey congressman said he had received a call from the nursing home’s administrators, that more body bags were needed.

At least 68 residents have reportedly died at the nursing home with over two dozen of them testing positive for COVID-19.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: