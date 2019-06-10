Cop pulls over girlfriend to propose

A Georgia woman was more than happy to pull over when she saw flashing lights in her rearview mirror because she knew it was no ordinary traffic stop.

That’s because one of the officers was using the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend, who was a passenger in the car!

The bride-to-be Alexis was taken out of the car and surprised by her boyfriend, John Heart, an officer with the Dekalb County Police Department.

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Facebook page, she said yes and in true law enforcement fashion, the couple plan to tie the knot on 10-4.