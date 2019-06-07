Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo this weekend

Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo is June 7 and 8 at Amarillo National Center.
Tickets are Adults $27, Kids (7-12) $10.
Tickets include food from 5-6:30 in the Commercial Exhibits Hall, Rodeo, Dance to follow. Friday night-Chicken Fried Steak. Saturday night-Brats Saturday ticket includes admission to Starlight Ranch for Bart Crow Band.
FRIDAY schedule of events
- Noon-4:00 pm – Cowboy Christmas Open at Amarillo National Center
- 5:00pm-6:30pm – Chuckwagon Dinner & Brew at Commercial Exhibits Hall
- 6:00pm-10:00pm Cowboy Christmas Open at ANC
- 7:00pm-10:00pm 1st Perf COORS COWBOY CLUB RANCH RODEO at ANC
- 10:00pm-Midnight | Outdoor Rodeo Dance | Roadhouse