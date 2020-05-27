Coors Cowboy Club Cancels annual Ranch Rodeo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Coors Cowboy Club has cancelled its annual ranch rodeo.

The event was planned for June 5 through June 6.

“We met as a committee and as a board and felt likely that large gatherings would still be banned the first week in June. We simply thought that we could not risk anyone’s health for the sake of the rodeo, our participants, and the crowd. Also, we felt that asking our sponsors for money during these difficult times was not the right thing to do,” said Chris Reed, a founding member of the organization.

The organization said it plans to pick the event back up on June 4 through June 5 in 2021.

