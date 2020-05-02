Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a breezy day overall with highs in the upper 80’s and 90’s across the area accompanied with sunny conditions as a cold front moves through going into Sunday. Sunday we will cool down just a bit into the mid to upper 80’s with cloudy conditions until later afternoon hours. Monday returns much warmer conditions in the 90’s once more with varying winds. Tuesday has a cold front move through dropping out temperatures to more seasonal values in the 70’s and that continues into Wednesday with breezy conditions for both days and partly cloudy. Thursday brings a chance for thunderstorms and highs in the 80’s with breezy conditions throughout the day, trickling into AM showers for Friday accompanied with another front and breezy conditions out of the northeast. Saturday will be partly cloudy with calm conditions and highs in the 70’s. Have a great weekend!
Cooler Sunday ahead
Amarillo85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Tonight
54°F Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Dumas82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Tonight
52°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Hereford92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Tonight
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Dalhart84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Tonight
52°F Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Perryton81°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 81°
Tonight
53°F Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Pampa86°F Clear Feels like 86°
Tonight
55°F Mainly clear. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
