Cooler Sunday ahead

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
13 mph ENE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
17 mph ENE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
52°F Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

81°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

86°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Mainly clear. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a breezy day overall with highs in the upper 80’s and 90’s across the area accompanied with sunny conditions as a cold front moves through going into Sunday. Sunday we will cool down just a bit into the mid to upper 80’s with cloudy conditions until later afternoon hours. Monday returns much warmer conditions in the 90’s once more with varying winds. Tuesday has a cold front move through dropping out temperatures to more seasonal values in the 70’s and that continues into Wednesday with breezy conditions for both days and partly cloudy. Thursday brings a chance for thunderstorms and highs in the 80’s with breezy conditions throughout the day, trickling into AM showers for Friday accompanied with another front and breezy conditions out of the northeast. Saturday will be partly cloudy with calm conditions and highs in the 70’s. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss