Cool and sunny start to the week

Good Evening!

After a sunny and cool Sunday afternoon, we’re going to see a chilly Sunday night ahead. Lows will drop down into the 30s and 40s and we’ll see plenty of clear skies overhead.

Monday morning will start off clear and chilly followed by a sunny and cool afternoon. Daytime highs will top out in the 60s throughout the region leading to a crisp fall day.

Later this week we see temperatures rebound back up into the 80s before another strong cold front moves through the region knocking temperatures back down into the 50s.

Throughout the entire week, we are expecting plenty of sunshine with not many chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week,

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy