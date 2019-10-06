Cool and sunny start to the week

Weather Leader
Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
18 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Dumas

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Hereford

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A clear sky. Low 37F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
18 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
18 mph NE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Perryton

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
16 mph NE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Pampa

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F A clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Good Evening!

After a sunny and cool Sunday afternoon, we’re going to see a chilly Sunday night ahead. Lows will drop down into the 30s and 40s and we’ll see plenty of clear skies overhead.

Monday morning will start off clear and chilly followed by a sunny and cool afternoon. Daytime highs will top out in the 60s throughout the region leading to a crisp fall day.

Later this week we see temperatures rebound back up into the 80s before another strong cold front moves through the region knocking temperatures back down into the 50s.

Throughout the entire week, we are expecting plenty of sunshine with not many chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week,

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

