Cool and cloudy Tuesday

We’re seeing a cool and cloudy start to our Tuesday. Throughout the afternoon we’ll continue to see lingering clouds followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms. Daytime highs will be on the cooler side topping out in the low 80s throughout our area.

Heading into the evening and overnight hours we’ll continue to see clouds hang out overhead with more showers and thunderstorms possible.

Later this week we’ll continue to see much more mild temperatures and multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 88°

Normal Low: 63°

Record High: 102° / 2011

Record Low: 53° / 1906

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 77°

6″: 79°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.00″

Month to Date: 2.99″ / +0.46″

Year to Date: 16.45″ / +1.56″

Drying Potential: High

Pan Evaporation: 0.24″

AM Humidity: 77%

PM Humidity: 52%