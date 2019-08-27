Cool and cloudy Tuesday

Mostly Cloudy

Amarillo

68°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
20 mph NE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
60°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Dumas

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
59°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Hereford

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
15 mph ENE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
60°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dalhart

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
16 mph NE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
59°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Perryton

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
59°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Pampa

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
16 mph ENE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
62°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Morning!

We’re seeing a cool and cloudy start to our Tuesday. Throughout the afternoon we’ll continue to see lingering clouds followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms. Daytime highs will be on the cooler side topping out in the low 80s throughout our area.

Heading into the evening and overnight hours we’ll continue to see clouds hang out overhead with more showers and thunderstorms possible.

Later this week we’ll continue to see much more mild temperatures and multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great day!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 88°

Normal Low: 63°

Record High: 102° / 2011

Record Low: 53° / 1906

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 77°

6″: 79°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.00″

Month to Date: 2.99″ / +0.46″

Year to Date: 16.45″ / +1.56″

Drying Potential: High

Pan Evaporation: 0.24″

AM Humidity: 77%

PM Humidity: 52%

