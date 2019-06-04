Cooking with Rocky: Summer Panzanella Salad

Ingredients:

  • 2 ea Zucchini; sliced
  • 2 ea Lemon; juice/zest
  • 2 cups Bread; stale cubes!
  • ¼ cup Olive Oil
  • ½ bunch Oregano; fresh; chopped
  • ½ bunch Mint; fresh; chopped
  • ¼ cup Wine Vinegar; (Rocky likes to use Champagne Vinegar)
  • 1 ea Garlic Clove; minced
  • 1 pint Cherry Tomato; halved
  • 5 leaves Basil; chiffonade
  • TT SALT Himalayan Pink Salt; Tellicherry Peppercorn

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 350F.

2. Slice each zucchini lengthwise several times.

3. Grill zucchini until slightly soft.

4. Plate zucchini with a squeeze of lemon and salt.

5. Meanwhile, toss bread cubes with oil, and herbs.

6. Bake until bread is golden brown and toasted (about 10 min.)

7. In a mixing bowl, toss tomato, garlic, bread, vinegar, oil, and S&P.

8. Once the bread is softened slightly divide the salad onto the zucchini slices.

9. Drizzle with oil, and garnish with basil.

NINETEEN49 CATERING
www.1949catering.com
 

