Cooking with Rocky: Summer Panzanella Salad
Ingredients:
- 2 ea Zucchini; sliced
- 2 ea Lemon; juice/zest
- 2 cups Bread; stale cubes!
- ¼ cup Olive Oil
- ½ bunch Oregano; fresh; chopped
- ½ bunch Mint; fresh; chopped
- ¼ cup Wine Vinegar; (Rocky likes to use Champagne Vinegar)
- 1 ea Garlic Clove; minced
- 1 pint Cherry Tomato; halved
- 5 leaves Basil; chiffonade
- TT SALT Himalayan Pink Salt; Tellicherry Peppercorn
Procedure:
1. Preheat oven to 350F.
2. Slice each zucchini lengthwise several times.
3. Grill zucchini until slightly soft.
4. Plate zucchini with a squeeze of lemon and salt.
5. Meanwhile, toss bread cubes with oil, and herbs.
6. Bake until bread is golden brown and toasted (about 10 min.)
7. In a mixing bowl, toss tomato, garlic, bread, vinegar, oil, and S&P.
8. Once the bread is softened slightly divide the salad onto the zucchini slices.
9. Drizzle with oil, and garnish with basil.
