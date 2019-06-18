Cooking with Rocky: Shrimp Portobello
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp Olive Oil
- 1 tbsp Butter
- 2 ea Portobello Mushrooms
- 1 lb Shrimp; ½ chopped – ½ whole
- 1 ea Shallot; minced
- 1 pint Grape Tomato; quartered
- ½ lb Hericot Vert; sliced
- 2 oz Capers
- 2 oz Artichoke Hearts; chopped
- 2 oz Kalamata Olive; pitted/chopped
- 1/4 cup Basil; chopped
- ¼ cup Oregano; chopped
- ¼ cup White Wine
- TT SALT Himalayan Pink Salt; Tellicherry Peppercorn
- 4 oz Feta Cheese
Procedure:
1. Preheat oven to 375F
2. Remove stem and ribs from mushrooms.
3. Place mushrooms on sheet pan and drizzle with olive oil.
4. Season with S&P.
5. In saute pan, saute mushroom trimmings, chopped shrimp, and remaining ingredients until green beans are al dente.
6. Deglaze with white wine, and stir in butter.
7. Season with S&P to taste.
8. Reduce to au sec. (nearly dry)
9. Fill portobello caps with the mixture evenly.
10. Bake at 375F for approx. 10-12 minutes (or until mushroom softens).
Shrimp Procedure:
1. While baking, use saute pan to saute remaining shrimp in additional oil.
2. Season with S&P.
Plate Procedure:
1. Once mushrooms have softened, remove from oven.
2. Plate mushroom.
3. Top with feta cheese and whole shrimp.
4. Optional: drizzle with additional olive oil.
