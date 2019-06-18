Cooking with Rocky: Shrimp Portobello

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsp Olive Oil
  • 1 tbsp Butter
  • 2 ea Portobello Mushrooms
  • 1 lb Shrimp; ½ chopped – ½ whole
  • 1 ea Shallot; minced
  • 1 pint Grape Tomato; quartered
  • ½ lb Hericot Vert; sliced
  • 2 oz Capers
  • 2 oz Artichoke Hearts; chopped
  • 2 oz Kalamata Olive; pitted/chopped
  • 1/4 cup Basil; chopped
  • ¼ cup Oregano; chopped
  • ¼ cup White Wine
  • TT SALT Himalayan Pink Salt; Tellicherry Peppercorn
  • 4 oz Feta Cheese

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 375F

2. Remove stem and ribs from mushrooms.

3. Place mushrooms on sheet pan and drizzle with olive oil.

4. Season with S&P.

5. In saute pan, saute mushroom trimmings, chopped shrimp, and remaining ingredients until green beans are al dente.

6. Deglaze with white wine, and stir in butter.

7. Season with S&P to taste.

8. Reduce to au sec. (nearly dry)

9. Fill portobello caps with the mixture evenly.

10. Bake at 375F for approx. 10-12 minutes (or until mushroom softens).

Shrimp Procedure:

1. While baking, use saute pan to saute remaining shrimp in additional oil.

2. Season with S&P.

Plate Procedure:

1. Once mushrooms have softened, remove from oven.

2. Plate mushroom.

3. Top with feta cheese and whole shrimp.

4. Optional: drizzle with additional olive oil.

NINETEEN49 CATERING
www.1949catering.com
 

