Cooking with Rocky: Shrimp Portobello

SAN DIEGO (AP) — One of the U.S. military's most significant war crimes cases ended with a decorated Navy SEAL walking out of court a free man after acknowledging moral and ethical mistakes, including posing in photographs with the body of an Islamic State captive he was cleared of killing.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher will spend no time in jail for the only charge he was convicted of — posing with a human casualty — despite being given the maximum sentence of four months' confinement for the offense Wednesday by a military jury. That's because it is less than the time he was held in custody before the trial.