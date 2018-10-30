Cooking with Rocky: Pork Tenderloin with Cranberry Agrodolce
Ingredients: Serves 4
- 1 Pork Tenderloin; approx. 1-1.5#
- ¼ cup Brown Sugar
- 1 tsp Sage; dried
- 1 Garlic Clove; minced
- 1 tsp/ea SALT Himalayan Pink Salt/Tellicherry Black Pepper
- 1 lb Fingerling Potatoes
- 1 Red Onion; large wedge cut
- 3 tbsp Pecan Oil; or olive oil
- ¼ tsp SALT Smoked Spanish Paprika; dried/ground
- TT SALT Himalayan Pink Salt/Tellicherry Black Pepper
- ½ cup Chicken Stock; prepared
- ½ cup Cranberry Juice
- ¼ cup Apple Cider Vinegar
- 1 tbsp Dijon Mustard
- 1 cup Dried Cranberries; or Craisins
- 2 tbsp Honey
- 2 tbsp Unsalted Butter
Procedure:
1. Bring chops to room temperature.
2. Pierce pork with fork like a serial killer.
3. Mix together brown sugar, sage, garlic, S/P.
4. Rub pork evenly.
5. Sear in pecan oil (or olive) on all sides in large skillet.
6. Transfer to pan with onion/potatoes to finish (temp = 145F).
1. Preheat oven to 450F.
2. Toss potatoes and onion in pecan oil with S/P and smoked paprika.
3. Lay evenly on oven-save pan and roast until golden (20 min.)
4. Add tenderloin and continue cooking until pork finishes (approx. 12 min)
1. In reserved skillet, remaining ingredients (except butter).
2. Reduce to desired consistency (scrape the bottom of skillet clean).
3. Once you reach proper consistency, remove from heat.
4. Stir in butter to finish.
5. Pour sauce over pork, potatoes, and onions.
#RockdRecipes
NINETEEN49 CATERING
www.1949catering.com