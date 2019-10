A new study from the Silent Spring Institute suggests preparing meals at home can reduce exposure of harmful PSAs chemicals that are commonly found in take-out and fast-food packaging.

(NBC NEWS) — Cooking at home may lower your risk of being exposed to dangerous chemicals linked to cancer.

Researchers studied the diets and blood samples from over 10,000 participants.

Those who prepared their meals at home the most had lower levels of PFA chemicals in their system.

The chemicals are commonly found in take-out and fast food packaging.

They have been linked with numerous health effects including cancer, thyroid, decreased fertility and low birth weight.