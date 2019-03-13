News

Control Tower at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport Evacuated Due to High Winds

Posted: Mar 13, 2019 05:09 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 13, 2019 05:09 PM CDT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The aircraft control tower at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport has been evacuated due to high winds.

That according to the City of Amarillo.

Currently, Southwest Airlines has canceled flights out of Amarillo this evening.

There is no word on flight cancelations from American Airlines, Via, or United Airlines. 

