Control Tower at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport Evacuated Due to High Winds
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The aircraft control tower at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport has been evacuated due to high winds.
That according to the City of Amarillo.
Currently, Southwest Airlines has canceled flights out of Amarillo this evening.
There is no word on flight cancelations from American Airlines, Via, or United Airlines.
