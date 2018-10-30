Consumer Watch: Halloween Spending Surges
A haunted holiday with a shocking price tag.
According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween spending is expected to reach $9 billion dollars this year.
That's about the same as last year's previous record.
Candy.
Costumes.
Decorations.
It all adds up.
And this Halloween-- collectively, we're expected to spend 9-billion dollars!
That's according to the National Retail Federation's annual survey.
The report found the average spending per person is $86.79.
That's slightly higher than last year's spending survey.
So where is all that cash going?
According to the NFR survey:
- 2-point-seven billion dollars will go towards decorations.
- 2-point-six billion will go towards candy.
- 400-million on greeting cards.
And the bulk of it, a little more than 3-billion will be spent on costumes.
And speaking of dressing-up.
The survey found the top-ranked costumes for children were princess and superhero.
For adults-- the popular costumes were witch, vampire, and zombie.
The survey also found pet costumes are gaining popularity.
Nearly 20-percent of people said they plan to dress up their pets this year.
That number is up from last year's 16-percent.
The NRF credits the economy and high consumer confidence for the positive survey.
