Consumer Watch: Halloween Spending Surges



A haunted holiday with a shocking price tag.

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween spending is expected to reach $9 billion dollars this year.

That's about the same as last year's previous record.

Candy.

Costumes.

Decorations.

It all adds up.

And this Halloween-- collectively, we're expected to spend 9-billion dollars!

That's according to the National Retail Federation's annual survey.

The report found the average spending per person is $86.79.

That's slightly higher than last year's spending survey.

So where is all that cash going?

According to the NFR survey:

2-point-seven billion dollars will go towards decorations.

2-point-six billion will go towards candy.

400-million on greeting cards.

And the bulk of it, a little more than 3-billion will be spent on costumes.

And speaking of dressing-up.

The survey found the top-ranked costumes for children were princess and superhero.

For adults-- the popular costumes were witch, vampire, and zombie.

The survey also found pet costumes are gaining popularity.

Nearly 20-percent of people said they plan to dress up their pets this year.

That number is up from last year's 16-percent.

The NRF credits the economy and high consumer confidence for the positive survey.