DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — If the thought of cooking a turkey and prepping a cranberry sauce just sounds too daunting in 2020, Arby’s has you covered.
The “we’ve got the meat” people are taking care of your favorite Thanksgiving cravings by bringing deep-fried turkey back to their menu.
One of the offerings, the Market Fresh Cranberry Deep Fried Turkey Sandwich, packs some of your turkey day favorites into a single sandwich. Arby’s says ingredients include deep-fried turkey breast, Swiss cheese, pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and cranberry spread on honey wheat bread.
Other seasonal offerings include the Deep Fried Turkey Club and Market Fresh Cranberry Deep Fried Turkey Wrap.
According to the food blog Brand Eating, Arby’s first rolled out its fried turkey offerings in 2017.
Arby’s first introduced deep-fried turkey to the menu in 2017.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Not cooking a bird? Get your deep-fried turkey fix at this fast food joint
- Police arrest two men suspected of stealing guns and crossbows from vehicles in Marshall
- Netflix raises subscription prices
- Halloween forecast: Will we be able to see the rare ‘blue moon?’
- In latest ceremony before election, DHS leader commemorates 400th mile of new border wall