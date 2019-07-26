Congress cracking down on robocalls with ‘Stopping Bad Robocalls Act’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Congress is trying to crack down on robocalls with a bill that passed the House of Representatives Wednesday, July 24 with a vote of 429-3.

Congressman Mac Thornberry was among those who voted for the “Stopping Bad Robocalls Act,” which will require the FCC to strengthen consumer protections and verify all phone calls.

Over the last three years, illegal robocalls have increased by 64%. KAMR Local 4’s Maggie Glynn sat down with Janna Kiehl, the president of the Better Business Bureau in Amarillo, to discuss the influx of calls.

“The callers just won’t quit. They’re calling all the time because they figure if they get one hit one person to give them money or identity information then they’re successful,” Kiehl explained.

The new bill is aiming to significantly decrease these calls. It will require the FCC to adopt consumer protections, support the implementation of new technology to authenticate calls and block illegal calls and allow providers to block robocalls without charging consumers more.

Until the bill becomes law, these calls could continue to affect local economies.

“Many consumers, especially those who don’t know it’s a scam, they might buy into it, and then money is lost, out of their pockets and it’s not available to spend on our businesses,” Kiehl said.

Right now, you can protect yourself by putting your number on no-call lists, and help prevent them in the future by reporting any scams you get online, like on the Better Business Bureau’s scam tracker.

“This data also is given to federal agencies to help them determine what types of scams are in what areas and what can be done about trying to curb that,” Kiehl said. She also added that your private information is kept confidential when you make the report.