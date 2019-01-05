Confirmed Cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has confirmed cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in white-tailed and mule deer in the Panhandle.

The CWD causes extreme weight loss in the animals and eventually leads to death.

In an effort to prevent the spread of the disease, hunters in the CWD Containment and Surveillance Zones are required to bring their animals to a TPWD check station within 48 hours of harvest.

The counties affected include Dallam, El Paso, Hartley, Hudspeth and Medina.

Hunters are also encouraged to report any sick looking mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk, red deer or sika deer while hunting in any CWD zone to TPWD.

“We are very appreciative of the effort and cooperation that has been put forth by the vast majority of landowners, hunters and local officials across the state,” Carter Smith, TPWD Executive Director, stated. “Our ability to control the spread of this fatal disease is directly related to the cooperation offered by many, especially landowners and hunters, and we pledge to continue to work with everyone to minimize the impacts of this disease.”