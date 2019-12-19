Confessed serial killer indicted in 1984 slaying in Georgia

FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 file photo, Samuel Little, who often went by the name Samuel McDowell, leaves the Ector County Courthouse after attending a pre-trial hearing in Odessa, Texas. The Federal Bureau of Investigation says Little, who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country, is the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history. In a news release on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 the FBI said Samuel Little confessed to 93 murders. Federal crime analysts believe all of his confessions are credible, and officials have been able to verify 50 confessions so far. (Mark Rogers/Odessa American via AP, File)



SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The man the FBI calls the worst serial killer in U.S. history has been indicted in an unsolved killing that happened in Georgia more than 30 years ago.

A grand jury in Savannah returned an indictment Wednesday charging Samuel Little with murder in the slaying of Frances Campbell.

Little is serving multiple life sentences at a Texas prison and has confessed to more than 90 killings.

Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap says a police detective digging through old reports linked Campbell’s unsolved death to a Savannah killing Little claimed he committed in 1984.

It’s unclear whether 79-year-old Little will ever stand trial in Savannah.

His attorney has said Little is in poor health, and he’s been charged in other cold cases.

