Concert and dance celebration held at Amarillo College benefits Storybridge

AMARILLO,Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Big Upbeat Concert & Dance Celebration is taking place on September 14.

The event will be benefiting Storybridge, a non-profit organization that helps donate gently used books to low-income families. By doing so this gives children an early introduction to reading.

The event will feature performances by praise bands from multiple churches and a special performance by DOXA Dance Ministry from Paramount Baptist Church.

The event will be held at Amarillo College, South Porch of the Experimental Theater, from 5 -8 pm.