Community comes together to makeover one local business

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A group of local business owners worked overnight to give one woman the surprise of a lifetime by redesigning her salt therapy and yoga studio.

“there’s just something about people wanting to give and do good for others it’s really powerfrul, ” Kim May, Owner of Nobox Creative, stated.

Several area business owners along with friends and family decided to give Kyla Hodges, owner of Third Coast Salt a surprise she could not have dreamed of.

“A group of friends we got together and said you know what lets surprise her and completely redo her entire store,” May explained.

Crews worked hard overnight to give the spa a makeover before Hodges found out.

“I thought we were going to a birthday party and they brought me here to a completely transformed spa,” Hodges said.

According to participants, the reason for the makeover was simply because it felt like the right thing to do for someone who gives to everyone else.

“She has this way of giving to people. this yoga, this salt room, this massage therapy, she completely gives and takes care of other people,” May said.

Hodges said every new item and coat of paint is appreciated.

“There’s lots of personal touches that have been in my dreams that are actually here now,” Hodges said.

Many brought food and drinks to help celebrate the spa’s transformation.

Local store owners who helped plan the surprise say they hope others will see this and pay it forward to someone else.

The owner of third coast salt says she hopes customers new and old will be inspired to give back in their community as well.