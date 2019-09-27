Communication Department Faculty Represent WTAMU in Toronto at AEJMC

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three professors recently represented the West Texas A&M University Department of Communication at the annual conference of the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication in Toronto.

Dr. Mary Liz Brooks

Dr. Mary Liz Brooks presented research on “Coming out of the Celebrity Closet: LGBTQ and Authenticated Mediated Confessions” along with her co-author, Dr. Nathian Rodriguez of San Diego State. Brooks also served as a discussant for the Advertising Division at the conference.

Dr. Li Chen

Dr. Li Chen’s research, conducted in collaboration with Dr. Rachel Young, Ge Zhu, and Dr. Roma Subramanian, analyzed the media’s portrayal of cyberbullying.

Dr. Emily Kinsky

Dr. Emily Kinsky served as a panelist on the topic of: “Career Ready: Not Just a Lecture.” The presentation focused on experiential learning opportunities, and she specifically discussed student-run public relations firms and the learning opportunities they offer. Dr. Kinsky also served as a discussant for the Public Relations Division and led the board meeting for the Journal of Public Relations Education.