Committee formed to evaluate options for Armstrong Co. jail, dispatch, 911 services

CLAUDE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Armstrong County Commissioners Court has formed a committee to look at outsourcing 9-1-1 and dispatching services.

The committee will be made up of a council person, the justice of the peace, chief deputy, and treasurer.

That committee will evaluate contracts and their options for the jail, dispatch, and 9-1-1 services before reporting back to the commissioners' court.

"There's no reason ... for the commissioner's court to vote on something if we don't know the specifics. So we would need to have a contract with who would do what, how much it would cost, and if both parties are willing to do it," said Armstrong County Judge, Hugh Reed.

The Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office said they do not want to outsource dispatch, 9-1-1 or the jail services.