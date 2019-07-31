Combating Infant and Maternal Mortality Rates with MommyMeds Mobile App

The InfantRisk Center aims to combat the high rates of infant and maternal mortality in Amarillo through the MommyMeds mobile app.

There are plans to expand the capabilities of the app to push education information such as SIDS, co-sleeping, and other factors that contribute to infant mortality as well as maternal mortality.

In honor of August being Breastfeeding Awareness Month, there will be a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds so that InfantRisk Center can partner with local organizations to provide free downloads of the MommyMeds app. Link to fundraising site: https://crowdfund.give2tech.com/infantrisk

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center- Infant Risk Center

1400 Wallace Blvd. Amarillo, TX 79106

(806) 352-2519

https://www.infantrisk.com/