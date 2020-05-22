Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association delivers goodie baskets to veteran patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We continue our Everyday Heroes series today with the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association.

The association brought goodie baskets to veteran patients today at NurseCore healthcare.

NurseCore says now more than ever, during these uncertain times they are thankful for any support they receive.

Jose “Taz” DeSantiago with combat veteran motorcycle association said, “A staff member from NurseCore reached out to us and said there were 17 veterans in need of toiletries. So they reached out to us, we put it together, brought in baskets and we assembled it earlier and we should be able to deliver it later. If there are any veterans out there that need assistance anywhere, Pampa, Stratford, Sunray, Dumas, anywhere in the Panhandle, we’re here. All you got to do is reach out to us.”

