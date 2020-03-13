New research from the CDC suggests half of adults are up to date with colon cancer screening by their early 50s.

(NBC NEWS) — Many middle-aged adults are not being screened for colon cancer in a timely manner.

Colon cancer screening is recommended for adults of average risk beginning at age 50.

But according to a new CDC report only half of the adults in their early 50s are up to date.

That is compared to more than 80-percent of adults in their early 70s.

Colon cancer is the second deadliest cancer in the US and the scientists say it may be because people are waiting too long to get screened.

More from MyHighPlains.com: