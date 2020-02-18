College prof who called police on black student will not teach

A white professor at an Indiana university who called police after a black student would not change seats will not be teaching next semester

(FOX NEWS) — A professor has been suspended after he called the police on a black student for not switching his seat.

Shaheen Borna is suspended from teaching at Ball State University in Indiana for the rest of the semester.

Last month, Borna was mid-lecture, when he asked a student to move to another seat.

Sultan Benson, a 21-year old senior, was following the presentation on his laptop, charging on the back wall and asked why he’s moving in the middle of class.

According to multiple reports, campus police came into the room, telling Benson he either changes seats, or leaves the class. The student decided to leave rather than change seats.

Despite some campus protests, Borna is not facing any formal charges or disciplinary action.

The professor has been with Ball State since the early 1980s and was supported by some 30 other faculty members who urge the public not to judge him based on this one incident.

More from MyHighPlains.com: