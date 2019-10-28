Colder and cloudy Monday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Broken Clouds

Amarillo

30°F Broken Clouds Feels like 21°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Dumas

31°F Overcast Feels like 22°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

29°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 23°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Dalhart

32°F Overcast Feels like 22°
Wind
15 mph NE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
22°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Perryton

32°F Overcast Feels like 22°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
20°F A few passing clouds. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Pampa

33°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Good Monday morning folks. Bundle up before heading out to start the week as it’s a cold one. Most of us will stay cold all day, though a few spots may see sunshine over the southwestern Texas Panhandle and a few areas in eastern New Mexico. Our northern locations, from Clayton to Liberal, will see the chance at flurries or light snow as an upper-level disturbance moves overhead. We may see a flurry or two here in town, but we’ll be cold with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Tonight will be even more frigid with lows in the teens and 20s so extra layers will be necessary. Tuesday is looking to be cloudy and chilly with highs in the 30s and 40s again.

The next best chance for snow is Wednesday morning as another disturbance moves our way, and we’ll see accumulations of 1 to 2 inches but the afternoon will just be cloudy and cold.

We’ll see sunshine again on Halloween, but the evening will be freezing.

Have a great day and stay warm!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss