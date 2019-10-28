Colder and cloudy Monday

Good Monday morning folks. Bundle up before heading out to start the week as it’s a cold one. Most of us will stay cold all day, though a few spots may see sunshine over the southwestern Texas Panhandle and a few areas in eastern New Mexico. Our northern locations, from Clayton to Liberal, will see the chance at flurries or light snow as an upper-level disturbance moves overhead. We may see a flurry or two here in town, but we’ll be cold with highs in the 30s and 40s.



Tonight will be even more frigid with lows in the teens and 20s so extra layers will be necessary. Tuesday is looking to be cloudy and chilly with highs in the 30s and 40s again.



The next best chance for snow is Wednesday morning as another disturbance moves our way, and we’ll see accumulations of 1 to 2 inches but the afternoon will just be cloudy and cold.



We’ll see sunshine again on Halloween, but the evening will be freezing.



Have a great day and stay warm!



Meteorologist Chris Martin