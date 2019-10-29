AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today is the Cold War Patriots National Day of Remembrance.

The Cold War Patriots held an event this morning honoring all Pantex workers, their family members, and friends.

They signed the Cold War Patriots National Day of Remembrance banner and held the living legends remembrance ceremony where each attendee received a commemorative pin

“It’s just a time to pay honor and tribute to those that have sacrificed their health and sometimes sacrificed their lives to help secure our nation’s nuclear defense. And so it’s important that we pause on an annual basis to reflect and to pay that honor and tribute to those folks that have given us the freedoms that we enjoy today,” said Chip Chapman, director of community outreach for the west.

There was also a candle lighting ceremony where the names of fallen Cold War Patriots heroes were read.

For more, click here. www.coldwarpatriots.org