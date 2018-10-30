Cold War Patriots Celebrates 10th Annual Official National Day of Remembrance

Cold War Patriots (CWP), a community resource organization that is the nation’s strongest and most sustained voice advocating for nuclear weapons and uranium worker benefits, will commemorate the 10th Annual Official Cold War Patriots National Day of Remembrance™ in October with events across the country (see details below).

Each year, the U.S. Senate passes a bipartisan resolution that designates Oct. 30 as a day to honor the contributions and sacrifices of the more than one million Americans who worked with uranium or in the nation’s nuclear weapons complex from its origins with the Manhattan Project during World War II to the present day. Two former Secretaries of Energy – Donald Hodel, who served in the Reagan administration, and Gov. Bill Richardson, who served in the Clinton administration before being elected Governor of New Mexico – are Honorary Co-Chairs for this year’s Official National Day of Remembrance.

“These workers are the unsung heroes of the Cold War, and we are privileged to have the opportunity to honor them,” says Tim Lerew, CWP Chairperson. “The events we will host around the country will give us a chance to express our gratitude for the contributions and sacrifices both the living legends and the fallen heroes of the nuclear weapons industry have made.”

At the events, workers will be able to reconnect and socialize with co-workers. Congressional and/or local dignitaries will speak at each event. There will also be a candle-lighting ceremony to remember fallen workers. CWP will recognize those who served by distributing 10th anniversary commemorative lapel pins to the workers. The pins are recommissioned from a pin originally awarded to workers on the Manhattan Project by the Secretary of War. Men and women who worked in the nuclear weapons and uranium industry will be given a bronze pin. Silver pins will be given to workers who have experienced some level of health-related illness due to their work.