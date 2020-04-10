Coffee Memorial Blood Center to collect convalescent plasma to help local COVID-19 patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center will collect convalescent plasma from donors who have recovered from COVID-19.

It is part of an experimental initiative to use the product to treat seriously ill patients.

Coffee Memorial said by creating the only area registry of available patients, it can ensure local patients receive the donated products and have the best possible chance at fighting the illness.

“We’re excited to play our part in ensuring area patients have access to all treatment options, including convalescent plasma,” said John Armitage, MD, President and CEO of Coffee Memorial. “As the High Plains Region’s exclusive blood supplier, we can quickly collect donor information and work with our local hospital partners to ensure any donor who wants to help a neighbor has that opportunity.”

Donors can sign up for the registry for this initiative at my.bio-linked.org. Bio-Linked allows users to submit confidential health and social information via a secure site and to list themselves as potential volunteers for medical research. Once qualified, plasma will be drawn, with each donor providing up to three therapeutic plasma doses.

To provide convalescent plasma, donors must be eligible to donate blood and meet the criteria below:

• Prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test

• Present negative results for COVID-19, either from nasal swabs or a molecular (RNA or nucleic acid) diagnostic blood test

• Symptom-free for 14 days prior to donation

• If female, either no history of pregnancy or negative for HLA (tissue typing) antibodies

“In this time of need, we must all unite to fight against this pandemic threat,” Armitage said. “At Coffee Memorial Blood Center, we’re proud to continue our role as a leading provider of public health services and cutting-edge care for area patients.”