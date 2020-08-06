Coffee Memorial Blood Center in need of convalescent COVID-19 plasma

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Coffee Memorial Blood Center is in need of Convalescent COVID-19 Plasma (CCP) for our neighboring state Oklahoma as well as the Wichita Falls area, and they’re asking for Amarillo’s help.

When the pandemic revved up in March it was Coffee Memorial’s parent company, The Oklahoma Blood Institute, and a sister center in Tulsa that donated the CCP that helped critical COVID-19 patients here in Amarillo.

Now that Amarillo is in better shape it’s the city’s turn to help them. Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Wichita Falls have seen a 700 % increase in COVID-19 patients and are in need of CCP.

For those wondering what the plasma does, Coffee Memorial executive director Suzanne Talley explains.

“It’s a blood product that can be collected by an individual who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, and has fully recovered,” Talley said. “If they haven’t shown symptoms in 14 days they can donate plasma that contains the antibody that their body built internally to the virus. That can be transfused to patiently ill will COVID.”

Talley also says it doesn’t take much time to donate and a CCP shortage is being seen across the country.

“Blood centers everywhere are struggling to get donations,” Talley said. “This is one way that you can step out of the chaos and take advantage of some free time and help others in need.”

If you’ve recovered from COVID-19 and are not showing symptoms you can head up to Coffee Memorial to donate.

Sign up at http://bio-linked.org or check out Coffee Memorial’s Facebook page.

