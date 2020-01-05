Coffee Memorial Blood Center holds 38th annual M*A*S*H Blood Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The second and final day of the 38th annual M*A*S*H Blood Drive took place Saturday, Januray, 26.

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center signed in 170 donors hoping to meet their goal of 200 before six this evening.

“This blood drive helps us replenish what was used and helps start the year strong,” Suzanne Talley, Executive Director, stated.

Coffee Memorial Blood Center serves the Texas and Oklahoma panhandle which includes 31 counties and 29 medical facilities.

After the holidays, blood drives like this are needed to replenish the units of blood given to patients who were unable to be home for the holidays.

“It’s our holiday recovery blood drive. people have had elective surgeries that require blood, cancer patients have been going through treatment during the holidays they require blood transfusions, babies are born premature,” Talley explained.

More than 100 people have given up a small portion of their day to donate to those who need it most.

“Yesterday we had a total of 189 donors sign in netting 157 units,” Talley said.

According to staff, not everyone who stops by coffee memorial is donating blood.

“We have people donating platelets, plasma and whole blood,” Talley stated.

For those new to donating blood, experts say it only takes about an hour of your time. In that short period of time your donation could help to save a life.

Coffee Memorial has to draw about 125 units per day to meet the needs of those they serve.

They say if you are considering donating you can do so as often as every 56 days.